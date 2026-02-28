At least 201 people killed in US-Israel strikes on Iran

More than 200 people have died as a result of the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran today, says the Iranian Red Crescent.

The aid group’s latest toll counts 201 people killed and another 747 injured across 24 provinces, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Among those killed are 85 people who died following a strike on a girls’ school in southern Iran, according to state news agency IRNA, which cited the prosecutor of Minab city, where the school was located.

