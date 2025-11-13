At least 21 injured in S. Korea after truck crashes into market

At least 21 people were injured on Thursday after a truck crashed into the sidewalk at a market in South Korea.

The truck, driven by a man in his 60s, plowed into the sidewalk at the market in Bucheon, west of the capital Seoul, at about 10:55 a.m. local time (0155 GMT), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The accident injured 21 people, including three women in their 70s and 80s found in cardiac arrest and nine others with serious injuries.

Fire authorities dispatched some 20 pieces of equipment and 60 personnel to the scene.

The truck driver reportedly told police that the brakes failed when he stepped on them.

The truck drove about 100 meters inside the market before crashing into a store and coming to a stop.

Police were investigating the exact cause of the accident.

