“Search and rescue operations have begun in coordination with Georgian authorities,” the ministry said.
Turkish military cargo plane en route from Azerbaijan crashes in Georgia - VIDEO
Photo: Anadolu Agency
A C130 military cargo plane belonging to Türkiye, which departed from Azerbaijan, crashed in Georgia, News.Az reports, citing the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
