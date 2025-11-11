Yandex metrika counter

Turkish military cargo plane en route from Azerbaijan crashes in Georgia - VIDEO

Photo: Anadolu Agency

A C130 military cargo plane belonging to Türkiye, which departed from Azerbaijan, crashed in Georgia, News.Az reports, citing the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

“Search and rescue operations have begun in coordination with Georgian authorities,” the ministry said.

News.Az 

