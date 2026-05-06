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At least 26 killed and dozens injured in China fireworks factory explosion - VIDEO

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At least 26 killed and dozens injured in China fireworks factory explosion - VIDEO
Photo: Sky Newshttps://news.sky.com/story/21-dead-and-dozens-injured-in-china-fireworks-factory-blast-13540255

At least 26 people are dead and 61 have been injured after an explosion at a fireworks factory in China. The incident happened on Monday afternoon in the city of Changsha, Hunan province, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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