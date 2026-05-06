At least 26 killed and dozens injured in China fireworks factory explosion - VIDEO
- 06 May 2026 09:02
- 06 May 2026 09:06
- 1058225
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/at-least-26-killed-and-dozens-injured-in-china-fireworks-factory-explosion-video Copied
Photo: Sky Newshttps://news.sky.com/story/21-dead-and-dozens-injured-in-china-fireworks-factory-blast-13540255
At least 26 people are dead and 61 have been injured after an explosion at a fireworks factory in China. The incident happened on Monday afternoon in the city of Changsha, Hunan province, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.
By Leyla Şirinova