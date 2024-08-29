At least 28 killed, thousands displaced as floods hit India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since Sunday, severe flooding in the western Indian state of Gujarat has resulted in at least 28 deaths and the relocation of over 24,000 people.

Several rivers and reservoirs are overflowing as water levels have crossed the danger mark, officials said, News.Az reports BBC.The Indian army and national disaster response teams are carrying out relief and rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.The state is on high alert as the weather department has predicted heavy rains to continue over the next few days.Gujarat regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season - in 2017, more than 200 people died in floods triggered by unrelenting rain.According to a government report, many parts of Gujarat are vulnerable to floods because major rivers "pass through a wide stretch of the very flat terrain before reaching the sea".Photos showed flooded streets and overflowing rivers. In some places, stranded people had to be rescued in helicopters.Transport services have been disrupted in several parts and as many as 48 trains in the state were cancelled on Wednesday.Villages and towns in the Saurashtra region have been worst-affected as they received non-stop rain for nearly 48 hours.

News.Az