At least 3 dead after tornadoes strike North Dakota

At least three people are dead in rural North Dakota after tornadoes left damage across eastern areas of the state, according to a Cass County Sheriff’s Office release Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched to Enderlin, a rural area about 40 miles west of the Minnesota border, around 11:40 p.m. Friday night for damage to a residence following a tornado, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

The Enderlin Fire Department told deputies storm chasers had found two people deceased as a result of the tornado, officials said. The local fire department was then dispatched to another location shortly after, where they located the third tornado fatality.

"Deputies found extensive damage to the area and began conducting well-being checks on people with several partner agencies," the statement read. "Law enforcement, the Enderlin Fire Department, and other first responders continue searching the area and checking on residents now."

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings that have now ended for areas in eastern North Dakota on Friday, with hail potentially the size of golf balls in areas that were identified as having no hospitals. NBC News affiliate KVLY in Fargo reported at least three tornadoes touched down Friday night in Stutsman, Barnes and Ransom Counties.

The tornado warnings spread east to parts of Minnesota into early hours of Saturday morning.

