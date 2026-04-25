Princess Catherine pays tribute to Anzac war dead

Earlier she placed a wreath at a memorial in Whitehall marking when Australian and New Zealand Army Corps – shortened to Anzac - fought in the Battle of Gallipoli in 1915, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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The ring of poppies with white flowers depicting the feathers of the Prince of Wales' crest had a note signed by Catherine and Prince William that paid tribute to "soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom".

Princess Anne attended a dawn service where she laid a wreath against Wellington Arch during a memorial service that included a reading of the John McCrae poem In Flanders Fields. PA Media

The Gallipoli campaign, part of a British-led effort to defeat the Ottoman Empire, aimed to secure a naval route through the Dardanelles from the Mediterranean Sea to Constantinople, now Istanbul, in Turkey. More than 100,000 troops died in the failed campaign that lasted into 1916.

At the Whitehall service, Reverend Dr Lyndon Drake recited from The Fallen by poet Laurence Binyon before a Royal Marines Portsmouth Road Band trumpeter played the last post after which there was a one-minute silence.

The high commissioners for New Zealand and Australia, Hamish Cooper and Jay Weatherill, walked in tandem to lay their own wreaths.

Princess Catherine joined other attendees in singing the hymn O God Our Help in Ages Past before men and women in military uniforms marched off Whitehall to the commemoration and thanksgiving service at nearby Westminster Abbey.