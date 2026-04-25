German government suspects Russia of Signal attack targeting politicians
Source: Reuters
The German government believes that Russia could be responsible for phishing attacks targeting high-profile politicians, diplomats, military officers and journalists, government sources told Reuters on Saturday.
Germany's domestic intelligence service BfV and its cybersecurity office BSI have warned this year of attacks on users of messaging apps, likely carried out by a state-sponsored actor, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
German federal prosecutors said on Friday they had been investigating phishing attacks on the Signal messaging app since mid-April, declining to give further details.
Moscow has repeatedly denied it engages in hacking operations against other countries.
By Faig Mahmudov