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German government suspects Russia of Signal attack targeting politicians

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German government suspects Russia of Signal attack targeting politicians
Source: Reuters

The German government believes that Russia ​could be responsible for phishing ‌attacks targeting high-profile politicians, diplomats, military officers and ​journalists, government sources told ​Reuters on Saturday.

Germany's domestic ⁠intelligence service BfV and ​its cybersecurity office BSI ​have warned this year of attacks on users of messaging ​apps, likely carried ​out by a state-sponsored actor, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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German federal ‌prosecutors ⁠said on Friday they had been investigating phishing attacks on the Signal ​messaging ​app ⁠since mid-April, declining to give further ​details.

Moscow has repeatedly ​denied ⁠it engages in hacking operations against other countries.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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