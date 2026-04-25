Finland joins hosting boycott over World Aquatics decision on Russia
Finland will not host international championships while World Aquatics allows athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete, joining Norway and Poland as tensions grow between several Nordic countries and swimming's global governing body.
Members of the Nordic Swimming Federation contacted by Reuters distanced themselves from World Aquatics' decision earlier this month to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition with full honours, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Finland will not host international championships while World Aquatics allows athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete, joining Norway and Poland as tensions grow between several Nordic countries and swimming's global governing body.
Members of the Nordic Swimming Federation contacted by Reuters distanced themselves from World Aquatics' decision earlier this month to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition with full honours.
Norway and Poland have said they will not host international championships as long as World Aquatics allows athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete.
By Faig Mahmudov