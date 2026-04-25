Yandex metrika counter

Trump cancels envoys' trip to Islamabad

  • World
  • Share
Trump cancels envoys' trip to Islamabad
Source: Reuters

President Donald Trump cancelled a trip to Islamabad by two U.S. envoys to meet Iran ​war mediator Pakistan on Saturday after Iran's foreign minister flew out of the Pakistani ‌capital following talks, dealing a new setback to peace prospects.

Trump said in a social media post that he had called off the planned visit by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, citing what he said was ​termendous confusion it the Iranian leadership, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

"Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides ​which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their "leadership." Nobody knows who is ⁠in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want ​to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" he wrote.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had earlier ​left Islamabad without signs of a breakthrough in talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials.

Tehran has ruled out a new round of direct talks with the United States and an Iranian diplomatic source said Tehran would ​not accept Washington's "maximalist demands".


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      