Trump cancels envoys' trip to Islamabad

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump cancelled a trip to Islamabad by two U.S. envoys to meet Iran ​war mediator Pakistan on Saturday after Iran's foreign minister flew out of the Pakistani ‌capital following talks, dealing a new setback to peace prospects.

Trump said in a social media post that he had called off the planned visit by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, citing what he said was ​termendous confusion it the Iranian leadership, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES China orbits Pakistan's PRSC-EO3 satellite

Iran rules out meeting with the US in Islamabad

Trump says Iran preparing offer as talks set to resume in Pakistan

Witkoff and Kushner head to Pakistan for Iran talks, White House says

"Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides ​which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their "leadership." Nobody knows who is ⁠in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want ​to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" he wrote.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had earlier ​left Islamabad without signs of a breakthrough in talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials.

Tehran has ruled out a new round of direct talks with the United States and an Iranian diplomatic source said Tehran would ​not accept Washington's "maximalist demands".

News.Az