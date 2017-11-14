Yandex metrika counter

At least 3 dead in California school shooting, shooter killed by police

At least three people were killed in a shooting Tuesday morning at an elementary school in California, APA reports quoting local media.

The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at Rancho Tehama School.  The gunman was reportedly shot by police.
 
The shooting reportedly started at a home and moved to the school, authorities said. There are over 100 law enforcement officers at the school with up to five crime scenes.
 
“I know that we have (airlifted) a number of students,” said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston. “I know that the school’s been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time.”
 
A six-year-old child with two gunshot wounds was reportedly taken by helicopter to a hospital. A second child was reportedly shot in the leg, according to the Redding Record.

