At least 51 killed in coal mine explosion in Iran - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gas explosion at a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan Province has claimed the lives of at least 51 people and injured 20 others, according to Iran's state media on Sunday.The incident was triggered by a methane gas explosion in two sections, Blocks B and C, of the mine operated by the Madanjoo company, state media reported."76% of the country's coal is provided from this region and around 8 to 10 big companies are working in the region including Madanjoo company," the governor of South Khorasan Province Ali Akbar Rahimi told state TV on Sunday.

News.Az