Texas shooting leaves one dead, 10 injured

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At least one person has died and nine others have been hospitalized after a shooting in Texas on Friday, officials said.

Police were initially in a "standoff" with the gunman but said the suspect was deceased as of early afternoon on Friday local time in Midland, a town in central Texas some 330 miles (530km) west of Dallas, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

There are 11 known victims, including the deceased, local officials said during a press conference. Midland Memorial Hospital said it received nine victims, and four are currently undergoing surgery.

"At this time, public safety personnel are actively responding, and we ask the public to avoid the area until further notice," Midland Mayor Lori Blong said on social media.

Blong said officers received the first calls about the shooting at 8:03 local time (14:03 GMT) and quickly responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they heard gunfire coming from the building, police said.

Blong said SWAT and other agencies were sent to on the scene, and the suspect was "contained".

Soon after Midland Police posted on Facebook that "the active shooter incident has been resolved, and the suspect is confirmed deceased".

More information about the suspect was not available.

There was also no additional information about the victims. The hospital said the five victims not currently in surgery are in "stable" condition.

Blong said she was not aware of any officers being injured.

News.Az