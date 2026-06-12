Technical fault forces Pope to fly back on Spain’s royal jet

Pope Leo had to board a Falcon jet provided by the King of Spain after a technical problem grounded his larger papal plane in Tenerife, delaying his return to the Vatican on Friday at the conclusion of his week-long tour of Spain.

Leo had already boarded his Iberia-operated ​flight after being seen off by King Felipe ​and other Spanish dignitaries, but was then escorted off the ‌aircraft ⁠by the king back to the terminal.

In announcements made after the pope had disembarked, the captain said the engine had likely failed to start because of ​the wind. ​He later said ⁠the issue could not be resolved immediately and that passengers would have to ​leave the plane.

Iberia said in a statement ​that ⁠the plane had experienced an unspecified technical issue and that a replacement plane was being sent from Madrid ⁠that ​would complete the journey to ​Rome on Friday.