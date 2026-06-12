Morocco star slams visa denial of Somali World Cup referee

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Former Morocco international striker Khalid Boutaib has criticized the decision that barred Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan from officiating at the 2026 World Cup, calling the situation "regrettable."

Artan, who was set to make history as the first-ever Somali referee to officiate at a World Cup, was forced to miss the tournament after being denied entry to the United States, despite holding official FIFA competition accreditation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking ahead of Morocco's opening match, Boutaib emphasized that the World Cup should remain an open, global celebration accessible to everyone, including players, coaches, and match officials. While acknowledging the host nation's security considerations, the former striker expressed disappointment that political or bureaucratic barriers could crush a professional's career dream.

The controversy has reached the highest levels of the sport. FIFA President Gianni Infantino also labeled the situation "unfortunate," though he noted that immigration decisions ultimately rest with individual sovereign states.

Boutaib, who played a key role in Morocco’s 2018 World Cup qualification, also touched upon the rising expectations for the Moroccan national team following their historic semi-final run in Qatar in 2022. Morocco is competing in Group C against Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti in the newly expanded 48-team tournament, which is being co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico through July 19.

News.Az