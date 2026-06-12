72 arrested at London protest for Palestine Action

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Metropolitan Police arrested 72 people outside Woolwich Crown Court in London on Friday during a demonstration supporting the activist group Palestine Action.



The mass arrests took place during a sentencing hearing for four activists, known as the "Filton 4," who were convicted of criminal damage following a August 2024 raid on an Elbit Systems UK factory in Bristol. Prosecutors stated the group caused roughly £1.13 million ($1.34 million) in damage after using a vehicle to breach the facility, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse to support the defendants, with around 200 staging a sit-in. Among those detained by police were several elderly demonstrators, some aged between 80 and 90, who were holding signs of support.

The Metropolitan Police defended the sweep, stating they are required to enforce the law regarding proscribed organizations. While a High Court ruling earlier this year found the government's ban on Palestine Action unlawful, the group officially remains a proscribed organization while the legal process plays out.

The case has drawn sharp criticism from civil liberties groups after Justice Johnson ruled the factory raid had a "terrorist connection," a distinction that could significantly increase the defendants' sentences.

Amnesty International UK Chief Executive Kerry Moscogiuri condemned the move, warning that treating criminal damage at a protest as terrorism sets a dangerous precedent for fundamental rights and future direct-action demonstrations across the United Kingdom.

News.Az