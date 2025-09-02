At least 7 killed, dozens injured in Labor Day weekend shootings in Chicago

At least seven people were killed and 48 others were injured in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 50, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

In the first shooting of the weekend, Police responded to the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a call of a person shot. A 43-year-old man was arguing with an unidentified man who then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing.

The victim was hit in the left shin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Then, just before midnight, one woman was killed and another was hurt in a shooting inside an apartment building in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue.

Officers responded to the building and found the door of the apartment building open. Once inside, they found the victims, 23 and 25, with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead. The 23-year-old was in fair condition.

Police said they were speaking with a person of interest.

