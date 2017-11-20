At least 75 injured in blast at factory in New York State - reports

Series of explosions erupted at the cosmetic factory Verla International in the state of New York, a local portal MidHudsonNews reported on Monday, according to Sputnik.

Up to 75 people have been injured after an explosion at a nail polish plant in New Windsor, New York, local media reported on Monday.

It also reveales that local residents are advised to close the windows, since smoke from the fire may contain toxic substances.

Verla International is located in New Windsor and produces nail polishes, lotions, perfumes and other cosmetic products.

