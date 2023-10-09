At least 85 soldiers among those killed during Hamas attack on Israel, IDF says

At least 85 of the people killed in the Hamas attacks were Israeli soldiers, according to the chief spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, News.az reports citing CNN.

Overall, at least 900 people were killed by Hamas, Israel’s Army Radio separately reported on Monday.

“Hundreds” of Hamas militants have been killed in Gaza in recent Israeli attacks, said IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

The IDF has finished the evacuation of Israeli civilians living near Gaza, he said.

The entire length of the fence across the border with Gaza is covered with tanks and air coverage, Hagari said.

“Our fighters are going house by house … there are no militants crossing the fence right now,” he said.

News.Az