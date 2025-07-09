At least 9 dead, 20 missing as monsoon floods sweep away Nepal-China bridge

At least 9 dead, 20 missing as monsoon floods sweep away Nepal-China bridge

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people have died and 20 others remain missing after torrential monsoon rains triggered a devastating flood in the Bhotekoshi River, sweeping away the vital "Friendship Bridge" linking Nepal and China.

Continuous rainfall in China on Monday night led to rising water levels in the river, which surged into Nepal's Rasuwa district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The flooding struck in the early hours of Tuesday, around 3:15 am, destroying infrastructure and sweeping away vehicles and individuals in its path.

Among the missing are three security personnel and six Chinese nationals. Rescue operations are ongoing, but authorities fear the toll may rise.

The powerful river currents carried away 23 cargo containers, six freight trucks, and 35 electric vehicles, further complicating the already dangerous conditions in the region. The bodies of the nine victims were later recovered downstream in Nepal’s Dhading and Chitwan districts, according to Republica newspaper.

The Miteri (Friendship) Bridge, located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of Kathmandu, served as a major trade and transit route between the two nations. Its destruction is expected to severely impact logistics and cross-border trade in the coming weeks.

Local authorities, supported by security forces and emergency response teams, are working to locate the missing and assess the full extent of the damage.

News.Az