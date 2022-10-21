At least half of Ukraine's thermal power capacity hit by Russian strikes - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian air attacks have hit at least half of Ukraine's thermal generation capacity causing billions of dollars of damage since Oct. 10, though not all those power units have stopped working completely, Ukraine's energy minister said on Friday, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

German Galushchenko said that Ukraine may need electricity imports to get through the winter after attacks that had struck 30-40% of power infrastructure and traders were already holding negotiations with suppliers.

Moscow stepped up its strikes last week using missiles and loitering munitions to target Kyiv and major infrastructure in what Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said was payback for a Ukrainian attack on a bridge to annexed Crimea.

"It's quite a lot of capacity. I can tell you that it's... at least half of thermal generation capacity, even more," Galushchenko said, when asked about the scale of the damage.

News.Az