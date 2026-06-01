India moves to acquire 114 Rafale jets

The LoR, a formal government-to-government communication under the Intergovernmental Agreement framework, is expected to be sent to France in the coming weeks, initiating negotiations for what is set to become India's largest-ever fighter aircraft procurement programme, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

The development comes as Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, began a three-day visit to France on June 1. His visit coincides with India's push to acquire the additional Rafale fighters and is being closely watched as New Delhi advances plans for one of its biggest defence purchases.

Under the proposed agreement, nearly 90 of the 114 Rafale jets will be manufactured in India through a partnership between Dassault Aviation and an Indian company under the government's Make in India initiative. The remaining aircraft will be supplied in fly-away condition from France. Some estimates suggest that 92 aircraft could be built in India, while 22 would be delivered directly from French production facilities.

The programme is expected to feature indigenous content of nearly 50 percent, providing a major boost to India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem while supporting the government's drive for self-reliance in defence production.

The acquisition is aimed at addressing the Indian Air Force's operational readiness amid evolving regional security challenges. The Rafale is regarded as one of the world's most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft, capable of carrying out air superiority, ground attack, reconnaissance and strategic deterrence missions.

The agreement will significantly strengthen the IAF's combat fleet and further deepen strategic and defence ties between India and France. The project is also expected to emerge as one of the largest defence manufacturing initiatives undertaken in the country.