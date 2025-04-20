At least seven people were killed in Israeli drone strikes targeting southern Lebanon - portal

Hezbollah military commander Hussein Ali Nasser was killed in one of the attacks.

At least seven people died after Israeli drone attacks on southern Lebanon, News.Az informs via Lebanon24 news portal.

According to it, most of the strikes targeted Hezbollah bases near the city of Nabatieh and the Iqlim al-Tuffah mountainous area. Hazbollah military commander Hussein Ali Nasser was eliminated in one of the attacks.

Several people, including a Lebanese soldier, were wounded.

Lebanese Minister of Information Paul Morcos said on April 17 that Israel had violated the November 27, 2024 ceasefire agreements with Lebanon has reached 2,740 times, killing at least 190 people. He did not specify however how many of them were civilians.

