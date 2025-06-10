At least ten killed in Austria school shooting - UPDATED/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people were killed in a school shooting in Austria's second-largest city of Graz.

The incident also caused a double-digit number of serious injuries, including students and teachers, local media cited the police as saying, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The shooting occurred at the school of BORG in Dreierschutzengasse in the Lend district shortly before 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the suspected perpetrator as a 22-year-old shooter, who used to be a student at BORG, but he is reported to have shot himself.

The school shooting on Tuesday is considered one of the most serious shootings in the history of Austria, the Kronen Zeitung added.

Police have been mobilized in the region, with a helicopter deployed. The school has been evacuated, and further danger is excluded, local police stated on the social media platform X.

As the capital city of the southern Austrian province of Styria, Graz is known as a college and university city, with four colleges and four universities.

(15:09)

Nine people have been killed and at least 10 injured in a shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz.

Police were deployed to the BORG Dreierschutzengasse school in Austria’s second city on Tuesday morning after shots were heard, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The suspected attacker is also dead, according to the Austrian Press Agency, bringing the total death toll to ten. Police said that they arrived at the school shortly after the shots were reported and secured the premises. “No further danger is expected,” the police said, adding that students had been evacuated and were receiving support from a crisis intervention team along with their parents. Among those killed are at least seven students, said Graz Mayor Elke Kahr, describing the attack as a “terrible tragedy”. At least one adult was also killed. “As a father, I am deeply saddened by this insane act, which has caused so much harm and incredible suffering,” he said. “My thoughts are with the innocent victims, families and teachers.” Kronen Zeitung reported shots were first heard at about 10am (08:00 GMT) and the attack was carried out across two classrooms at the upper secondary school, which is attended by pupils of 14 years and older. Police say they’re working on the assumption that there was a sole suspect. Media report that the perpetrator, who took their own life, is a former student of the school, and labelled the attack one of the country’s worst mass shootings. Graz, Austria’s second most populous city, is located in the southeast of the country and has a population of about 300,000 people. Chancellor Christian Stocker is on his way to the school, a spokeswoman said. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner was also expected at the scene. A spokeswoman for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the killings “absolutely horrible and tragic.” “We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the entire city Graz. We stand together in mourning and while we seek clarity in the wake of this horrible event,” she said.

(13:59)

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a school shooting Tuesday in the southern Austrian city of Graz.

Austria's interior ministry confirming that several people had been killed at a Graz school, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



A police operation was underway at the BORG Dreierschützengasse school, a secondary school located in the northwest of the city, Austrian police said in a series of posts on X.

News.Az