France, Spain summon Russian ambassadors

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France and Spain have summoned Russian ambassadors following Moscow’s warnings about possible large scale strikes on military targets and decision making centers in Kyiv.

According to a statement published on the website of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov was summoned over the “retaliatory strikes” on military facilities in Kyiv, News.az reports.

“The Foreign Ministry, on the instructions of Minister Jean Noël Barrot, is summoning the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to France,” the statement said.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry also summoned Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko.

Spanish authorities reportedly expressed concern over Moscow’s warnings about massive strikes on military targets and decision making centers in Kyiv, as well as recommendations for foreign citizens and diplomatic staff to leave the Ukrainian capital.

News.Az