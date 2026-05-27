Trump allows possibility of renewed strikes on Iran

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U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Washington may resume strikes on Iran if necessary.

He made the remarks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, News.az reports.

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“We’ll see what happens. We may have to go back [to striking Iran] and finish the job, or maybe we won’t,” Trump said, adding that the United States is “not satisfied yet” with Tehran’s position in the negotiations.

“I think right now it looks like they just want to make a deal. I suppose they have no choice,” Trump added. According to him, Iran is “negotiating from a position of desperation.”

News.Az