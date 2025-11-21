At least three dead as 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka

Ashish Kumar, duty officer at Bangshal Police Station in old Dhaka, said that a railing from a five-story building collapsed during the quake, killing two pedestrians instantly, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A third victim later died at Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital.

In addition to the fatalities, three others were injured as residents of Dhaka rushed out of their homes in panic. Some makeshift structures also collapsed amid the tremors.