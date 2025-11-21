5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh capital Dhaka and parts of the country on Friday morning.

Farzana Sultana, a meteorologist from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said that the quake hit at about 10:38 a.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The meteorologist said the epicenter was 13 km east of the Agargaon Seismic Center in the capital Dhaka.

DHAKA, Bangladesh (OSINT613) – A strong earthquake struck near the capital Dhaka in Bangladesh on Friday, delivering strong to very strong shaking across several areas, the USGS reported, as a large number of casualties are feared. pic.twitter.com/aQWtQBGs9e — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 21, 2025

People in parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, took to social media to report the jolt.

Fire service officials in Dhaka said they have so far not received any report of damage or casualties.

Bangladesh, which sits in the zone of earthquakes, is prone to tremors.

News.Az