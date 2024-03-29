Athletes from 33 countries to participate in European Qualification Tournament in Baku
29 Mar 2024
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Sports
Athletes from 33 countries will participate in the European Qualification Tournament for wrestling scheduled on April 5-7 in National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation said.
Greco-Roman Wrestling dominates in terms of the number of participants. 117 athletes will compete in the classical type of wrestling on the first day of the competition.