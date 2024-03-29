Yandex metrika counter

Athletes from 33 countries to participate in European Qualification Tournament in Baku

Athletes from 33 countries will participate in the European Qualification Tournament for wrestling scheduled on April 5-7 in National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation said.

Greco-Roman Wrestling dominates in terms of the number of participants. 117 athletes will compete in the classical type of wrestling on the first day of the competition.

