Athletes from 33 countries to participate in European Qualification Tournament in Baku

Athletes from 33 countries will participate in the European Qualification Tournament for wrestling scheduled on April 5-7 in National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation said.

Greco-Roman Wrestling dominates in terms of the number of participants. 117 athletes will compete in the classical type of wrestling on the first day of the competition.

