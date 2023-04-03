Australia bans TikTok on government devices

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia's Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced that the country will ban ByteDance Ltd's TikTok app on government devices, citing security concerns, News.az reports quoting BBC.

The decision was made based on advice from Australian intelligence services and will be put into effect at the earliest opportunity, according to the official.

This move is consistent with actions taken by other Western nations, such as New Zealand, which had previously announced a ban on the app for lawmakers' devices. The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom have announced similar bans.

