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Australia is set to sign a $10 billion contract for three Japanese-built frigates, marking a major milestone in defence ties between Australia and Japan as both countries strengthen military cooperation in response to China’s growing regional influence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi are expected to meet in Melbourne on Saturday to announce that the agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for the frigates has been finalised.

Marles selected Japan’s Mogami-class design in 2025 for the navy’s general-purpose frigate program after an independent surface fleet review recommended the rapid acquisition of 11 light frigates of about 5,000 tonnes to expand Australia’s naval capabilities and enhance its missile capacity.

The decision to adopt Japan’s design was partly driven by efforts to deepen defence cooperation with Tokyo, as Australia continues to broaden its network of military partnerships with like-minded middle powers beyond its core alliance with the United States.

Japan is undergoing its most significant shift in defence posture since World War II, as Tokyo seeks to shed the constraints of its post-war pacifist constitution and rebuild hard-power capabilities in response to China’s military rise and an uncertain US security guarantee. The new warships will replace the ageing Anzac-class frigates – two of which have already been retired – amid a regional arms race in response to China’s massive militarisation. The three ships will be built in Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries; the first is due to be delivered in 2029 and the next two by 2034. They will have a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles and be equipped with a 32-cell vertical launch system, surface-to-air missiles and anti-ship missiles. The remaining eight ships called for by the fleet review are to be built at the Henderson defence precinct in Western Australia. The total cost of the general-purpose frigate program remains unclear. Defence’s latest Integrated Investment Plan estimates it will cost $15 billion to $20 billion over the next decade, including about $10 billion for the first three Japan-built frigates and associated up-front program costs. The frigate purchase is part of a broader shift in the Australian Defence Force away from traditional land warfare towards naval power, including under the AUKUS program.

News.Az