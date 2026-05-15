Japanese chipmaker Kioxia forecasts profit surge on AI chip demand

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Kioxia Holdings said Friday it expects its net profit for the April-June quarter to increase more than 47-fold from a year earlier to 869 billion yen ($5.7 billion), driven by growing demand for semiconductors used in data centers supporting the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The company also reported that its net profit for the fiscal year ended in March more than doubled from the previous year to 554.49 billion yen, supported by strong memory chip sales and marking a record high for the second consecutive year.

Kioxia Holdings posted an operating profit of 870.37 billion yen for fiscal 2025, up 92.7 percent, on sales totaling 2.34 trillion yen, which rose 37.0 percent from the previous year.

Kioxia, one of the leading producers of NAND flash memory chips used in computers, smartphones, and other digital devices, did not provide earnings guidance for the full fiscal year due to concerns about potential market volatility linked to geopolitical risks, including the conflict in the Middle East.

For the April-June quarter, the company projected its net profit would more than double compared with the January-March quarter that just ended, while forecasting operating profit of 1.30 trillion yen on sales of 1.75 trillion yen.

The outlook is based on an assumed exchange rate of 159 yen to the U.S. dollar, compared with 155 yen in the final quarter of fiscal 2025. A weaker yen generally boosts the value of overseas earnings when converted back into Japanese currency.

News.Az