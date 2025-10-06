Australia, Papua New Guinea sign key defense pact

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia and Papua New Guinea (PNG) have signed a key defense agreement granting Australia access to PNG’s military facilities and troops.

The pact commits both nations to assist each other in the event of an attack, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Both governments say the deal was born from a yearslong alliance between the two Pacific neighbours, but experts say it is aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region.

The deal ensures China will not have the same access to infrastructure in PNG as it does in other Pacific Islands, said Oliver Nobetau, project director of the Lowy Institute's Australia-PNG network.

It will allow as many as 10,000 Papua New Guineans to serve in Australia's military, and give them the option to become Australian citizens.

With nearly 12 million people, PNG is the largest and most populous South Pacific nation.

China has already significantly shored up trade with Pacific Island nations in recent years, and is now trying to establish diplomatic and security beachheads across the region.

Australia and its Western allies, including the United States, have been attempting to counter these efforts.

In 2022, Beijing signed a security deal with the Solomon Islands which has seen Chinese police officers embedded across the country, with another policing agreement forged in 2023.

In response, Canberra last December struck a deal to invest A$190m ($126m; £93m) into the Solomon Islands police force and set up a police training centre, with a similar agreement in place with Tuvalu.

