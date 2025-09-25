Australia’s Albanese urges action at UN: ‘True value of the UN measured in deeds’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on the United Nations to translate its principles into action during his address at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

Albanese reiterated his calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of hostages, stressing that the UN’s worth “is not counted in decades, it is measured in deeds.” He highlighted the UN Charter’s mission to protect future generations from war and advance human rights and social progress, noting the sacrifices of peacekeepers and aid workers worldwide, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“There is a moment of opportunity here — let us seize it,” Albanese said, urging member states to uphold the principles they pledged to defend and to act decisively in the Middle East.

He also underscored Australia’s leadership in the Pacific and its commitment to climate action, emphasizing the economic opportunities in renewable energy. Albanese concluded with a call for global cooperation: “More than ever, we must choose to succeed together rather than risk failing alone.”

