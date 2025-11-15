Australian energy minister to push for hosting COP31 at Brazil Climate Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia’s Energy Minister Chris Bowen said on Friday that he will travel to Brazil for the COP30 climate summit to advocate for Australia’s bid to host next year’s UN climate conference, as its standoff with rival bidder Türkiye continues.

Australia and Türkiye both submitted proposals in 2022 to host the Conference of the Parties, but neither side has stepped aside. Earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in an effort to break the deadlock, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bowen said a decision is expected at COP30 and insisted that “Australia has the overwhelming support of the world to host” COP31, according to an official transcript of his remarks at Sydney Airport.

In a statement, the minister said he plans to strongly promote Australia’s candidacy and highlight the country’s expanding clean energy industry during the summit in Belém, in Brazil’s Amazon region.

Bowen noted that Australia hopes to co-host the conference with Pacific island nations for the first time, stressing the importance of collective action against the “existential threat” of climate change.

“Our nation has a lot at stake when it comes to climate change, but every effort we make now will help avert the worst impacts,” he said.

The Pacific Islands Forum, a regional bloc of 18 nations, has endorsed Australia’s bid. Many of its members face severe risks from rising sea levels.

Australia, which aims to become “a renewable energy superpower,” is transitioning away from coal and gas and is seeking greater investment in critical minerals, green steel, and technologies such as batteries.

Türkiye, meanwhile, says it wants a COP summit that places stronger emphasis on financing for developing countries and showcases its progress toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2053.

The annual COP gatherings have evolved from diplomatic meetings into major global platforms where host countries also promote economic opportunities linked to climate action.

News.Az