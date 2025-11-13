Erdogan welcomes new TRNC president in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted an official welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Ankara for Tufan Erhurman, the newly elected president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, the president's chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic and other officials were present at the ceremony, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

This is Erhurman's first official visit to Türkiye after being elected president in October.

News.Az