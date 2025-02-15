Australian Open winner gets three-month ban in doping case settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, the organisation said on Saturday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

WADA had challenged a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what it judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.

Sinner’s explanation — that trace amounts of Clostebol in his doping sample was due to a massage from a trainer who used the substance after cutting his own finger — was accepted.

The 23-year-old Italian will be eligible to compete in the next grand slam. The French Open begins May 25.

"This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year," Sinner said in a statement.

"I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted WADA's offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction."

WADA had originally appealed the ITIA's ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland. It sought to ban him from the sport for at least one year.

The suspension is from February 9 to May 4.

Sinner could return at his home tournament, the Italian Open in Rome, which starts on May 7.

Sinner's lawyer, Jamie Singer of Onside Law, commented: "I am delighted that Jannik can finally put this harrowing experience behind him. WADA has confirmed the facts determined by the Independent Tribunal. It is clear that Jannik had no intent, no knowledge, and gained no competitive advantage. Regrettably, errors made by members of his team led to this situation."

News.Az