Amtrak, New Jersey Transit services suspended after Penn Station fire - VIDEO

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Amtrak and New Jersey Transit services south of New York City have been suspended following a train fire at Penn Station, News.Az reports, citing ABC 7.

Firefighters responded to New York Penn Station at around 1:30 a.m. after reports of a train car fire on Track 11, according to officials.

Two people suffered serious injuries and were transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, while three other individuals refused medical care.

Authorities said the fire escalated to two alarms by around 3 a.m. before being brought under control approximately one hour later, firefighters confirmed.

Amtrak Train Fire Near Penn Station Sparks Travel Chaos for LIRR, NJ Transit Riders https://t.co/88NfFj7oUF pic.twitter.com/UVrl7YzDk1 — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2026

"Due to an Amtrak track car fire in one of the Hudson River Tunnels, NJ Transit rail service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York," NJ Transit wrote on their website.

Officials say service is expected to be restored around noon.

It's unknown at this time how the fire started.

News.Az