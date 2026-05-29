At least 6 dead after under-construction bridge collapses in India

At least 6 dead after under-construction bridge collapses in India

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At least six laborers died, and three others were seriously injured when an under-construction bridge collapsed in Hamirpur district of India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the local police confirmed on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The under-construction bridge collapsed during a heavy storm accompanied by rain late on Thursday night. Two of the injured persons were said to be in a critical condition.

All the victims were reportedly aged between 19 and 40 years.

The bridge was being constructed over the river Betwa to connect the Morakandar and Kandaur villages.

Rescue operations were carried out by government agencies soon after the tragedy struck, said a local government official.

News.Az