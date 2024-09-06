Austria seeks joint purchase of M-346 jet trainers with Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austria is looking to replace its retired Saab 105 trainers, which were phased out in 2020, by potentially acquiring new aircraft through a joint purchase with Italy of the M-346 jet trainers.

Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner has confirmed discussions with Italy regarding this option, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The Italian-made aircraft would replace the Saab 105 fleet that Austria retired in 2020. Earlier in July, the chief of the Austrian Air Force said that the decision for a new trainer was to be expected soon.The Saab 105s were retired after 50 years of service, leaving a gap in the pilot training capabilities. To address the problem, Austria joined the International Flight Training School, which also employs the M-346.According to the reports, the Defense Minister launched a legal review for a potential partnership and instructed the military to start the talks with Italy. She also mentioned that such partnership was first proposed by Italy.Tanner highlighted that that no final decision on the aircraft type has been made, as the L-39NG and T-7 were also being considered. The acquisition of the M-346 would have some benefits such as the existing familiarity of Austrian pilots with the type and shared training.

News.Az