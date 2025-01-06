Austrian president gives Freedom Party mandate to form gov't

+ ↺ − 16 px

Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock rose 1% after the software giant announced plans to invest about $80 billion in fiscal 2025 on developing data centers to train artificial intelligence models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications.T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock fell 1% after downgrades from both RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), both of which expressed concerns about the wireless carrier's valuation and decelerating growth.Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock rose 4.6% after Benchmark upgraded the ride-hailing firm's stock to "buy" from "hold", with the stock’s 10% drop over the last month creating value.Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock rose 2.1% after Barclays (LON:BARC) upgraded its stance on the US banking giant to “overweight” from “equal weight”, citing “accelerating earnings growth, higher investment banking fees, healthy operating leverage, increasing ROTCE, greater capital return, and P/E multiple expansion.”AT&T (NYSE:T) stock rose 0.6% after RBC upgraded its stance on the telecoms giant to “outperform” from “sector perform”, citing greater confidence in growth initiatives and shareholder return prospects.Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock rose 5.7% after the US Treasury Department issued rules for getting tax credits for hydrogen fuel produced with nuclear energy.Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock rose 1.8% after the aircraft manufacturer appointed Dana Deasy as the company's new Chief Information and Digital Officer.MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock rose 4.2% after the business-software company unveiled its plans to issue $2 billion in preferred stock to raise the funds needed to buy more bitcoin.

