Avalanche sweeps through Austrian Alps, sparking major rescue effort

Several skiers and snowboarders were buried in an avalanche on the Stubai Glacier in the Austrian Alps on Thursday morning, November 27, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

A huge search and rescue operation involving 250 people, rescue dogs and helicopters. Nine people were rescued alive, according to the Austria Press Agency (APA).

Three injured skiers were airlifted to a hospital after being rescued in Tyrol, Austria.

The avalanche in a hazardous area outside the protected ski runs.

As of midday, it was not known whether more people were buried under the snow.

