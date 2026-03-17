Gulf Air reroutes flights via Dammam amid Bahrain airspace closure

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Gulf Air said it is temporarily operating a number of commercial flights via Dammam as the closure of Bahrain’s airspace continues.

In an update on X, the airline confirmed the adjustment in an update, noting that the rerouting is aimed at maintaining limited operations during the disruption, News.Az reports.

Gulf Air added that its next update is scheduled for 11:00 BHT (08:00 UTC) on March 18.

News.Az