Up to 80 arrested in massive police operation in Georgia's Adjara region

Up to 80 arrested in massive police operation in Georgia's Adjara region

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Up to 80 people have been arrested in a large-scale special operation in Adjara, involving personnel from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service. Authorities are expected to issue an official statement later today.

Preliminary media reports indicate that the detainees were taken into custody in the Helvachauri municipality on suspicion of links to organised crime, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Interpressnews reports that a 75-year-old woman was injured during the operation and taken to the Batumi International University Clinic. She is believed to be the mother of one of those arrested.

Local residents also claim that two individuals, reportedly brothers, inflicted injuries on themselves prior to being detained.

News.Az