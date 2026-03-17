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Warner Bros CEO could earn $887M from Paramount deal

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Warner Bros CEO could earn $887M from Paramount deal
Photo: Reuters

David Zaslav could receive up to $887 million following the planned sale of Warner Bros Discovery to Paramount Skydance, according to a regulatory filing.

The compensation package includes about $34 million in cash severance, nearly $116 million in vested equity, and more than $500 million in unvested stock awards that would be triggered once the deal is completed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

An additional portion, estimated at around $335 million, relates to tax reimbursements, though this amount could decline over time or drop to zero if the deal is delayed into 2027.

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The $110 billion acquisition, agreed last month after Netflix exited the bidding, is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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