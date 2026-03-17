Poland thanks Azerbaijan for help evacuating citizens from Iran

Poland thanks Azerbaijan for help evacuating citizens from Iran

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Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday to thank Azerbaijan for facilitating the evacuation of Polish diplomats and citizens from Iran amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Sikorski condemned Iran’s 5 March drone attack on Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of de-escalation and a return to negotiations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ministers also discussed strengthening political, economic, humanitarian, and alternative energy cooperation, as well as intensifying mutual visits and dialogue. Their conversation further covered regional and international security issues, highlighting the close coordination between Poland and Azerbaijan in times of crisis.

News.Az