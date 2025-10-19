Axios: Israel to resume humanitarian aid access to Gaza on October 20

Palestinians receive bags of flour at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) distribution centre in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on November 21, 2023 [Said Khatib/AFP]

Israeli authorities have notified the Washington administration that the import of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip will resume on the morning of October 20, News.Az reports citing the Barak Ravid, a journalist for the American portal Axios.

His US official source noted: "Israel has told us that it will reopen access to Gaza on Monday morning."

Ynet previously reported that Israeli authorities had decided to suspend the import of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The Jewish state cited ceasefire violations in the enclave and blamed the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

The Israeli army claimed Palestinian radicals violated the ceasefire, reporting an incident near the town of Rafah in the southern enclave, where Israeli soldiers were fired upon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the ceasefire violation and ordered the armed forces to "take action" against the radicals. The army then launched a series of strikes across the enclave, attacking dozens of targets. The military later clarified that two soldiers were killed and another seriously wounded in the morning incident in Rafah. Hamas representatives denied any connection to the Rafah incident.

News.Az