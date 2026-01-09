AZAL cancels several Moscow-Baku flights due to weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several flights from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to Baku have been canceled due to unfavorable weather, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) confirmed. The affected flights include J2-805 and J2-806 on the Moscow-Baku route.

AZAL said alternative arrangements have been made for passengers. Some travelers were moved to flights J2-809 and J2-810, while others who did not take alternative flights were offered full ticket refunds, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The airline apologized for the inconvenience and thanked passengers for their understanding, emphasizing that all actions were taken in accordance with safety and operational regulations.

News.Az