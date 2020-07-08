Yandex metrika counter

AZAL performed charter flight from Dubai

On July 8, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) performed a charter flight from Dubai, thereby delivering 186 of our compatriots to the homeland, Trend reports with reference to AZAL.

Passengers who were issued a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours before departure were allowed to the flight. All passengers arriving by this flight must self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

It should be noted that AZAL charter flights are operated in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

