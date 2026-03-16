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Nebius signs major AI infrastructure deal with Meta

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Nebius signs major AI infrastructure deal with Meta
Source: Shutterstock

Nebius Group announced on Monday that it has signed a new five-year agreement with Meta Platforms to supply the social media company with $12 billion in dedicated artificial intelligence capacity across several locations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Nebius Group, the overall contract value could reach as much as $27 billion over the duration of the deal.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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