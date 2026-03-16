Nebius signs major AI infrastructure deal with Meta
- 16 Mar 2026 14:25
- 16 Mar 2026 14:27
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- Economics
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Nebius Group announced on Monday that it has signed a new five-year agreement with Meta Platforms to supply the social media company with $12 billion in dedicated artificial intelligence capacity across several locations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
According to Nebius Group, the overall contract value could reach as much as $27 billion over the duration of the deal.
By Nijat Babayev